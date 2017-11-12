Chicharito, Gio dos Santos headline list of Mexico players out vs. Poland

The West Ham forward is among five players who were on El Tri's roster but will not participate in Monday's friendly

Mexico will be without star forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and four other players initially named to the squad to face Poland in a friendly Monday.

El Tri also will be missing defender Edson Alvarez, midfielder Hector Herrera, and forwards Giovani dos Santos and Jesus "Tecatito" Corona. Poland will have a few absences as well, with its own star forward Robert Lewandowski sitting out this international window.

"When we were preparing for the game we knew Robert Lewandowski wasn't going to be there," Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio said at a news conference Sunday. "The rest of them are their decisions, and we're also surely going to feel the absences of Javier Hernandez, Hector Herrera, Edson Alvarez, Jesus Corona and Giovani dos Santos, but this is soccer."

Chicharito came out of El Tri's 3-3 draw with Belgium on Friday in the 51st minute holding his left hamstring. With a short turnaround ahead of Monday's match in Gdansk and Chicharito beginning life under a new manager at West Ham, the forward is headed back to London rather than risking further injury.

Herrera and Alvarez also have returned to their clubs. Herrera is going back to Porto after suffering irritation in his right hamstring, according to the Mexican federation. After additional assessment, he also was diagnosed with inflammation in his biceps femoris.

Alvarez came into Friday's match as a substitute but had to make way just before the end of the contest with a left foot injury. The Mexican federation announced Saturday that the 20-year-old is headed back to Club America with a sprain.

Dos Santos, who was expected to play a larger role in Monday's match than he did during a cameo Friday, also will miss the contest.

"He has a small knock and we wanted to, because of precaution and the recommendation of the medical department, try to take care of him," Osorio said of Dos Santos. "Unfortunately, he's not able to be here."

Corona left the squad just before Friday's game because of a family issue and remains in Porto.