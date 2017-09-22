Chicharito, Layun initiative sends first donations after Mexico earthquake

The Mexico teammates are staying true to their word of being transparent, publishing gifts to the Morelos Red Cross and the Topos

The charity initiative started by star Mexico national team players Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Miguel Layun has sent its first two donations to aid groups after Tuesday's earthquake.

Upon launching the push for donations Wednesday, the players stressed that the distribution process would be a transparent one. They look to have followed up with that.

Friday afternoon, the first $20,000 given out was published on the new organization's social media accounts, with $10,000 going to those affected in the state of Morelos, where the cities of Jojutla and Cuernavaca were among those damaged, and another $10,000 going to a rescue organization.

"Our first donation on the part of all who donated to #YoXMex goes to our brothers in Morelos," YoXMexico tweeted.

Nuestra primer donación de parte de todos los donadores de #YoXMéx va para nuestros hermanos de Morelos. @MorelosCruzRoja #YoXMéxico pic.twitter.com/mBvHr6Vacn — YoXMéxico (@YoXMex) September 22, 2017

The second donation went to the Topos de Tlatelolco, a professional rescue team founded 32 years prior to Tuesday after a similarly devastating earthquake required a group to sift through debris to rescue those trapped.

The YouCaring site listed the duo's initial goal as $200,000, but it's now at $500,000 after the original goal was surpassed.