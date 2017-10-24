Chidozie Awaziem redeeming battered reputation at Nantes

So, first impressions, eh? Stubborn things, apt to linger past their usefulness. Granted, in terms of human evaluation, the indelibility of the first encounter is a useful fail-safe. It can also , however, prove an active hindrance: look no further than the curious case of the unfortunate Chidozie Awaziem.

Well, he's not unfortunate anymore – Nantes, with whom he is on loan for the current season, sit pretty in third in the French top flight, after all. In the minds of a nation though, he seems doomed to be remembered for a truly inauspicious international debut.

That he is now building his confidence and skillset as part of Claudio Ranieri's solid side is a fact that may be lost on the majority. Ligue 1, after all, enjoys a miniscule following in Nigeria , a nation that remains in thrall to the Premier League; Nantes are also, by any measure, a modest team, present punching above their weight notwithstanding.

So you may forgive the mental association of the 20-year-old with the oft-peddled term 'calamity', a regrettable legacy of the night Awaziem met Tokelo Rantie.

