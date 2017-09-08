Chiefs safety Berry suffers Achilles injury

Kansas City Chiefs star Eric Berry suffered a suspected Achilles injury during his team's shock win over the New England Patriots.

While the Kansas City Chiefs were celebrating their 42-27 win over defending Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots, it may have come at the expense of All-Pro Eric Berry.

The star safety, who the Chiefs signed to a long-term deal worth a reported $78million before the NFL season, was carted off the field with a non-contact Achilles injury during the fourth quarter.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters after the game Berry potentially tore the Achilles tendon in his left leg.

"I don't think it's positive," he said.

If Berry's Achilles is torn, it will end his season, marking another bump in the road for the talented defender who all but shut down Rob Gronkowski on Thursday.

Berry was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma on December 8, 2014, but returned to make the Pro Bowl in 2015.

He then built on that season by earning his fifth Pro Bowl appearance in 2016 after finishing with four interceptions and two touchdowns.

Though Berry has never had more than 92 tackles in a season, he has been a star contributor at all levels of the defense over his six-year career.