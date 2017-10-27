Chiefs scrap past Sale to hit Premiership summit

There was more good news for followers of Exeter Chiefs on Friday as the Premiership champions edged out Sale Sharks to go top of the table.

Exeter Chiefs backed up their superb European Champions Cup triumph over Montpellier by edging out Sale Sharks 10-6 on Friday to move top of the Premiership.

Back in action just five days on from their outstanding victory in France, the reigning English champions were made to work hard in a scrappy encounter at the AJ Bell Stadium.

However, an opportunist try from Lachie Turner ultimately proved decisive as the Chiefs battled their way to a fifth victory from seven league games this term.

They leapfrog Saracens at the top of the table as a result, although Mark McCall's men will regain top spot should they get the better of London Irish on Saturday.

Although Exeter enjoyed plenty of first-half possession, they only moved ahead in the 30th minute through a Gareth Steenson penalty, which was swiftly cancelled out by Faf de Klerk.

Turner's score came early in the second period, the wing capitalising on sloppy Sale defending to charge through a gap from the base of a ruck.

The hosts dug in and narrowed their deficit through a second De Klerk penalty before finishing the game strongly.

Stu Townsend was yellow-carded as Sale applied late pressure, but Exeter hung on to claim a gutsy win.