Chiefs too good for Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs started fast and then pulled away late for a 29-19 victory over the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.

The Chiefs defense opened the scoring when Marcus Peters stripped former Kansas City running back Jamaal Charles and returned the fumble 45 yards.

The Chiefs forced five turnovers on the night and the Kansas City offense did a good job of keeping Broncos linebacker Von Miller at bay. Miller was held to just three tackles and did not record a sack for just the second time this season.

SMITH IS A LEGITIMATE MVP CANDIDATE

Alex Smith was not stellar Monday, going just 14 of 31 through the air for 202 yards, but he was great when he needed to be. The veteran quarterback was able to make plays against the NFL's best defense, beginning with a perfectly thrown 29-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce in the first quarter.

Smith, who ran for 33 yards on four carries against the Broncos, has now thrown 16 touchdown passes without an interception this season. Despite Monday's poor completion percentage, Smith has still completed 69 per cent of his passes this season and has gone 259 pass attempts without an interception. Smith's ability to take care of the ball and extend plays with his legs are big reasons why the Chiefs (6-2) sit atop the AFC West standings.



SIEMIAN SHOULD BE REPLACED

It is clear Trevor Siemian is not the answer at quarterback. Broncos coach Vance Joseph owes it to his team to change things up by either giving Brock Osweiler a chance or turning the offense over to second-year quarterback Paxton Lynch. Osweiler probably wishes he never left Denver after spending last season in Houston, but the Broncos brought him back following his release by the Cleveland Browns.