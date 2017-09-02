Chiellini in doubt for Champions League opener against Barcelona

The veteran centre-back suffered a calf injury while on international duty with Italy, and could be set for at least a week on the sidelines

Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini is in doubt for his club's Champions League opener against Barcelona on September 12.

Chiellini suffered a right calf injury while on international duty with Italy, and was subsequently ruled out of the Azzurri's World Cup qualifiers with Spain and Israel.

The 33-year-old was sent back to Juventus from international duty following the injury.

According to Juve, Chiellini will be monitored over the next few days but his participation for his club's league match against Chievo on September 9 and the Champions League trip to Barcelona the following Tuesday are in doubt.

His absence further weakens a Bianconeri defence that is still reeling from the sale of Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan, though Benedikt Howedes has completed a move from Schalke to bolster the ranks.

Chiellini has started both of Juve's Serie A matches this season, with the Italian champions defeating Cagliari and Genoa to start their title defence.