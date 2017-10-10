Child Protection in Sport chief says loophole must be closed

Anne Tiivas says more must be done to protect 16 and 17-year-olds - Getty Images Contributor

British sport’s most senior child protection officer has condemned what she branded “a lack of will” to change the law to prevent coaches having sex with 16 and 17-year-olds under their care on the back of football’s paedophile scandal.

Anne Tiivas, the head of the Child Protection in Sport Unit hit out almost nine months after the NSPCC publicly called for the Government to bring the industry into line with the education sector, in which it is illegal for teachers to sleep with pupils under the age of 18.

That came on the back of football’s worst ever scandal, which erupted two months earlier, meaning almost a year has passed in which no legislation has been tabled to tackle some of the issues raised.

Tiivas, who has run the CPSU – a partnership between the NSPCC, Sport England, Sport Northern Ireland and Sport Wales – since 2008, told a Westminster Media Forum on integrity and duty of care in sport: “If you are a teacher today and you have a sexual relationship with an otherwise consenting 16 or 17-year-old, it’s a criminal offence and you will get barred from teaching.

“If you’re a coach with that same child in the evening, that is not a criminal offence.

Tiivas says Tracey Crouch is 'supportive' of her ideas