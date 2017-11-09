Chinese rider banned for two years for attacking Swiss national team members at Tour of Hainan

The Keyi Look team have been barred from all events until 2019 - AFP

A Chinese rider has been banned for two years after attacking members of the Swiss national team at the Tour of Hainan earlier this month.

Wang Xin [Keyi Look] punched and kicked at two of the Swiss team, at one stage going to the boot of his team car to retrieve a foot pump, apparently to use as a weapon, before the police and other bystanders intervened.

Wang and his Keyi Look team blamed the Swiss support vehicle for causing a crash in the race. Wang had thrown a bidon at the car window at the time of the incident.

Swiss Cycling team manager Danilo Hondo, however, denied his team was to blame and said it was all a misunderstanding.

"We never bumped into him, you can see that from the race video," he told Eurosport. "He simply hit the back wheel of another rider and went down. He was obviously embarrassed and took out his frustration on us.

#Cycling: Keyi Look's Wang Xin causes outrage after assaulting Swiss national team cyclists at the #TourofHainanhttps://t.co/W6ok0IqI2Gpic.twitter.com/8uiD3eZXns — ST Sports Desk (@STsportsdesk) November 7, 2017

"We tried to approach him after the race, in fact we waited 45 minutes after the finish to apologise for any misunderstandings and to show him and his team that we respect them and meant no harm.

"But both he and his team approached us with anger and everything escalated from there.”

Keyi Look, a continental level team, were barred from all events until 2019 by the Chinese Cycling Association (CCA), which described it as a "violent incident”.

The CCA also handed out punishments to team manager Han Feng - who was not directly involved in the incident - and to doctor Zhang Ya and masseur Fan Yunlong for their part in the fracas.

Wang will be banned from all cycling for six months, and will not be able to ride for a professional team for two years.