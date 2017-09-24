Chippa United 0-0 Bloemfontein Celtic: Chilli Boys and Siwelele share the spoils

The league’s 11 and 12th sides met at a chilly Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, looking to revive their campaigns that to date has only culminated in inconsistent results.

They both made changes from their midweek encounters, with Celtic making two while Chippa only one from their clashes with Baroka FC and SuperSport United respectively.

It was a six-pointer and all to play for with both sides tied on five points and knew a win would take either of them into the top eight and build momentum.

After a disappointing opening spell, the game sprung to life after 38 minutes with the game’s first chance at goal when James Okwuosa was unfortunate to see his header coming off the post.

Chances proved few and far between for both sides, with either of them reduced to half-hearted attempts that did little to pose any problems to their respective keepers.

Though Celtic looked promising going forward, they failed to provide anything concrete on goal as the opening half ended goalless.

Siwelele started with a bit more urgency in the second half and came close to scoring when Daniel Akpeyi stopped Tshegofatso Mabasa’s effort.

The introduction of Ruggert Nyundu injected fire in their attacking stall, but they still found it difficult to effectively break down the Chilli Boys.

Chippa were once again denied by the post through substitute Lerato Manzini eight minutes from the end.

Manzini was in on goal again minutes later but was this time denied by expert goalkeeping from Patrick Tignyemb.

It ended all square with both sides remaining in their respective positions.

The home side will see it as a chance missed more so as they hit the woodwork twice.