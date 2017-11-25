Chippa United 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns: Downs denied top spot by stubborn Chilli Boys

Chippa United denied Mamelodi Sundowns to move to the top of the Premiership table by holding them to a 0-0 draw

Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns met in a David and Goliath clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Downs came off a midweek win over Bidvest Wits, and were in need of another maximum points to temporarily leapfrog Baroka FC, who face Platinum Stars on Sunday.

They made only one change from the Khama Billiat-inspired midweek triumph, while the home side made two changes with Moeketsi Sekola from the side that held Free State Stars to a 1-1 draw.

The home side were not overawed by the occasion, having got the better of the visitors recently in the Telkom Knockout.

They provided the game’s first clear-cut chance when Abel Mabaso found space inside the box before he fired at goal only to be denied by post in the opening 10 minutes.

The visitors were finding it hard to get into the game, though the variations of Billiat, Percy Tau and Sibusiso Vilakazi kept the hosts on their toes.

The industrious trio made James Okwuosa and company work around the clock as they produced numerous free-kicks around their penalty box in 25 minutes of play.

As for the home side, they were looking very threatening on the counterattack and nearly caught the seven-time PSL champions on a few occasions.

Tau found himself through on goal after the half-hour mark, but he failed to get proper control on the ball, allowing Daniel Akpeyi to rush off his line and prevent him from breaking the deadlock.

Downs started the second half on the front-foot in search of the elusive opener but they were continuously denied by a resolute Chilli Boys backline.

On the other hand, they were almost made to pay following a misunderstanding between Bangaly Soumahoro and Denis Onyango nearly allowed Paseka Mako to profit after 54 minutes.

A familiar face entered the fray in Samuel Julies, who scored the winner in the cup triumph, and was looking to inflict another blow on his ex-employees.

They had to make a forced change when goalkeeper Akpeyi was unable to continue in the 66th minute and was replaced by Brighton Mhlongo.

With chances few and far between from both sides, both sides settled for a point apiece.