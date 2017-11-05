Chippa United 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs: Amakhosi cruise into TKO semi-finals

Bernard Parker's first half penalty steered the Amakhosi into the Telkom Knockout semi-finals on Sunday.

Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs made two changes apiece, the notable absentee for the Amakhosi was George Maluleka, while Siyabonga Ngezana returned in place of Lorenzo Gordinho.

Chippa’s alterations saw them recall Andile Mbenyane and Lerato Manzini to spearhead their attack.

Those changes seemed to pay dividends in the opening ten minutes as they attacked the visitors with pace on all fronts.

They missed glaring opportunities to go ahead minutes from each other with the Amakhosi defence at sea.

The Amakhosi struggled to get going at this point in time, as they only looked threatening from set-plays.

They were handed a lifeline when referee Phelalani Ndada controversially awarded a penalty after James Okwuosa was adjudged to have fouled Joseph Molangoane on the byline.

Bernard Parker stepped up to convert the resultant spot-kick to send the Amakhosi following into raptures after 31 minutes.

The hosts nearly responded, but Khune rose highest to abort Paseka Mako’s header from reaching the net a minute later.

With half-time fast approaching, the Amakhosi finally made their presence felt on the game, using the pace and flexibility of Molangoane, Tshabalala and Hendrick Ekstein.

In the second half, the hosts looked to get back into the game and made two early changes with Kurt Lentjies and Samuel Julies.

The introduction brought a sense of attacking stability from their point of view, but it was still only half-measures than cutting edge opportunities.

The second stanza saw the Amakhosi getting into their stride, whereby they advocated their renowned counter-attacking style of play.