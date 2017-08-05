Chippa United 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs: Mashego’s deflected free-kick stuns Amakhosi

Katlego Mashego’s scored the only goal of the game as the Chilli Boys beat Amakhosi 1-0 in the Premier’s Cup on Saturday afternoon

Kaizer Chiefs never really showed up in Mdantsane, and Chippa United deservedly won the inaugural Premier’s Cup, thanks to Mashego’s deflected free-kick in the dying minutes of the encounter.

The goal came soon after Sibusiso Khumalo was shown a straight red for denying the home side what would have been a clear goalscoring opportunity outside the box.

George Lebese’s absence dominated headlines in the build up to the match, with reports suggesting that the winger had handed in a transfer request amid rumours that Mamelodi Sundowns are keen to sign him for the upcoming campaign.

Nevertheless, Steve Komphela fielded a decent starting line-up consisting of some of his new signings and a few players who are not regulars as he looked to broaden his pool of players for the new season.

Jonathan Philippe was also handed a start by Komphela, giving the fans a taste of what he has seen so far from the former Boca Juniors frontman.

However, the South American striker found it difficult to get behind the opposition defence, and he didn’t really combine well with Ryan Moon upfront.

Dan Maselesa also used this clash to unleash his new signings. Brighton Mhlongo, Moeketsi Sekola and James Okwuosa were among the starters, and the Port Elizabeth-based outfit showed no respect to the visiting team, dominating possession throughout the first 45 minutes.

The only disappointing part of the first half was that neither team created enough clear-cut goalscoring chances, and as a result, starved the packed stadium off what could have been an exhilarating half.

Both sides made changes at the start of the second half, with Komphela introducing Wiseman Meyiwa, Khotso Malope, Dumisani Zuma and Sibusiso Khumalo, while Tshwarelo Bereng, who’s wanted by Amakhosi, was introduced alongside Mahlatse Makudubela and Mark Mayambela on the side of Chippa.

There were still no sign of improvement from the visiting team, and they were actually fortunate to have not conceded inside the opening 15 minutes of the second half.

Brilliant Khuzwayo had to stretch to his left to parry Makudubela’s effort around the post, before Sekola fluffed a great opportunity from inside the box after a mistake by Khumalo. The former Free State Stars man blasted his attempt against the crossbar with only Khuzwayo to beat as the scoreline remained goalless.

Khuzwayo’s opposite number, Mhlongo, was still not tested as Philippe chased the ball more than he was supposed to in the final third. Chiefs struggled to penetrate through the middle despite packing their midfield with at least three creative players.

Chippa had to deal with the pressure from Amakhosi 18 minutes from time after giving away back-to-back corner-kicks, but even then, the visiting fans were left with more questions than answers out in the stands.

The positive thing about it all is that they understood that this was just a pre-season friendly, and they didn’t really expect miracles from their team. Instead, they rallied behind the players and kept them going with songs.

Khumalo was given his marching orders for denying Chippa what would have been a clear-cut goalscoring chance deep into stoppage time, as the home side turned over possession in the Amakhosi half, before breaking through on goal.

Mashego’s curler from the resultant free-kick deflected off a Chiefs player and into the back of the net, leaving Khuzwayo helpless in the Amakhosi goal-posts.

Komphela will not be moaning too much after this defeat, but he would hope that this is not the start of their goalscoring problems, especially after failing to test Mhlongo throughout the afternoon with Philippe playing the entire 90 minutes.