Chippa United 2-0 AmaZulu: Usuthu brought down to earth in Port Elizabeth

Moeketsi Sekola and Abel Mabaso were both on target for the Chilli Boys, as Kurt Lentjies stole the limelight with two assists on the night

Chippa United bounced back from their last weekend's defeat to beat AmaZulu 2-0 in a fiercely contested Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday night.

Both teams started the match off quietly as they looked to settle early nerves before they could eventually unleash their game plans.

The visitors were first to take the game to the Chilli Boys and came slightly close to causing real danger in the 10th minute when Michael Morton's headed ball went over the cross bar.

It was however the home team that drew first blood with former Free State Stars marksman Moeketsi Sekola putting Chippa in the lead on the 38th minute mark after a well-worked movement from Kurt Lentjies to place a low shot past an onrushing Boalefa Pule.

The Chilli Boys took a slender 1-0 lead into the halftime break though the scoreline could have been different had they converted their clear-cut chances.

The second half started with Chippa looking the better of the two sides.

Simphiwe Mtsweni was the first player to end up in the referee's book for a foul play in the 50th minute.

In the 66th minute Usuthu made their first substitution taking off Augustine Ramphela for veteran striker Siyabonga Nomvethe in the hope of adding more firepower upfront.

Chippa did not take long to do the same two minutes later bringing on Paseka Mako for Mark Mayambela.

New arrival Abel Mabaso got on to the end of another Lentjies assist to make it 2-0 to the Chilli Boys and put the home side well in control of the match in the 85th minute.

In the end a well-deserved win for Dan Malesela's side who will look to put up the same performance in their upcoming match at home against Baroka FC on 12 September.