Chippa United - AmaZulu Preview: Chilli Boys looking to bounce back from opening league defeat

Chippa United are on the lookout for their first league win of the new campaign when they take on AmaZulu

Chippa United welcome PSL returnees AmaZulu to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday night.

Dan Malesela and his charges suffered a narrow 1-0 away defeat to Orlando Pirates this past weekend and are eager to make amends for that loss when they tackle Usuthu.

The defeat left the Chilli Boys languishing in 13th position on the PSL standings, but coach Malesela, who is now the longest serving coach in the club’s short PSL existence, will be boosted by the fact that he will have the core of players at his disposal with no suspensions ahead of the all-important tie.

Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Katlego Mashego, who was an unused substitute in the defeat to the Buccaneers, could be called upon to lead the attack.

The veteran striker recently netted the only goal for the Eastern Cape-based outfit when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the Premier's Cup.

The last meeting between the two sides was during the 2014/15 season in a PSL encounter. The game ended in a 1-1 draw at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium with Mbulelo Mabizela opening the scoring for the KZN-based outfit, before Roscoe Pietersen scored an own goal.

Usuthu, who bought the topflight status of NFD winners Thanda Royal Zulu in the off-season, edged out Free State Stars 1-0 in their 2017/18 Premiership opener at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Tapelo Nyongo converted from the penalty spot in the 87th minute after former Amakhosi winger Ovidy Karuru was brought down in the box.

New coach Cavin Johnson will not only be eyeing successive wins to pile more misery on Chippa, but he would want to witness Usuthu’s first official win over the Chilli Boys.

Unfortunately the home team will have to do without the services of experienced defender Sadat Ouro-Akoriko, who received his marching orders against Ea Lla Koto following a scuffle with an opposition player.

AmaZulu currently sit in third spot on the PSL log and are among the five teams to register a win in their opening league fixtures.

The head-to-head record between the two sides heavily favours the Chilli Boys, who have won two matches out of the four meetings, drawing the other two and are yet to suffer defeat.