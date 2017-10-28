Chippa United and the Buffalo City Municipality could part ways

Chippa United could be embroiled in a battle with the Buffalo City Municipality over the use of their stadiums if reports are to be believed.

Since moving to the Eastern Cape, the Chilli Boys have been utilising the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium as well as stadiums under the command of the Buffalo City Municipality in East London and Mdantsane as their home grounds.

But while Chippa’s Telkom Knockout clash against Mamelodi Sundowns is scheduled to go ahead at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium, reports suggest that the relationship between the club and the Buffalo City Municipality could be on the verge of breaking down. According to reports, the Municipality are not happy with their relationship as they don’t believe that it is sustainable.

Aside from Sunday’s crunch encounter, Chippa most recently took on Cape Town City in Mdantsane where they enjoy a strong support base, and if a decision is made not to play any further games in Buffalo City, it will come as a massive loss to not only Chippa but East London and the surrounding areas as well.

Nonetheless, reports further state that there is yet to be a formal decision on the relationship between the two parties despite Chippa apparently waiting on the Buffalo City Municipality to initiate a formal communication regarding the latest developments.