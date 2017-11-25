Chippa United – Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Chilli Boys entertain highflying Brazilians
Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns clash in a titanic PSL encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
The Chilli Boys are fresh from a 1-1 draw against Free State Stars on Wednesday evening after captain James Okwuosa netted a late equalizer, which saw them extend their unbeaten run in the league to eight matches.
Teboho Moloi’s side are in seventh place on the PSL table with 15 points from 11 games and have collected four points in their last two league ties. They beat defending league champions Bidvest Wits 2-0 on their own turf before rallying back to steal a point against Ea Lla Koto.
Moloi’s charges will look to repeat a feat they achieved when they last played in their own backyard, coming from a goal down to narrowly beat Cape Town City 2-1 and come away with all maximum points, though they will have their work cut out when they come up against the Brazilians who are in high spirits following their midweek triumph.
A win for the hosts will take them top of the league standings, joint with leaders Baroka FC on 18 points, though their positioning will also be determined by other PSL results on the day.
Former Sundowns player Samuel Julies has become a thorn for defenders since making the move to the Eastern Cape. The Kimberley-born attacker scored twice when the Chilli Boys shocked the Clever Boys in Johannesburg recently. Julies was also responsible for knocking his former side out of the Telkom Knockout Cup and will no doubt look to up his game once more with Moloi counting on him to lead his attack.
Sundowns will be seeking revenge after their TKO exit at the hands of Chippa in the first round of the competition.
Pitso Mosimane and his men are pumped up for this clash after picking up momentum to see off the Clever Boys 2-0 on Wednesday, with Khama Billiat bagging both goals to earn his side a second successive league win after they hammered Orlando Pirates 3-1 in their previous tie
The Tshwane giants are currently sat in fifth position in the league with 15 points from eight ties. A win could also take the Chloorkop-based side top with 18 points depending on how other results pan out.
Sundowns have not lost on the road this term, claiming five victories from five games and will be hoping that this continues as they look to catch up on other teams having been involved in CAF club commitments.
The trio of Percy Tau, Hlompho Kekana and Billiat are likely to provide another stellar performance for the visitors. Tau has tormented defenders with his pace to assists his fellow attackers while Kekana has marshaled Sundowns’ engine room and has been finding the back of the net regularly as well. Billiat on the other hand was missing in action for a while but his return this past week could see the Zimbabwean international bring back that killer instinct with his movement off the ball to unsettle the Chilli Boys back four.
In eight league meetings between the two sides, the visitors have never lost a match, claiming four wins and playing to four draws.
Last season the teams played to successive draws in the league. A 1-1 stalemate in the Windy City which was followed by a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in the capital.