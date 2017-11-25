Chippa United – Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Chilli Boys entertain highflying Brazilians

The Chilli Boys are hoping that lightning strikes twice when they host the Brazilians

Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns clash in a titanic PSL encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys are fresh from a 1-1 draw against Free State Stars on Wednesday evening after captain James Okwuosa netted a late equalizer, which saw them extend their unbeaten run in the league to eight matches.

Teboho Moloi’s side are in seventh place on the PSL table with 15 points from 11 games and have collected four points in their last two league ties. They beat defending league champions Bidvest Wits 2-0 on their own turf before rallying back to steal a point against Ea Lla Koto.

Moloi’s charges will look to repeat a feat they achieved when they last played in their own backyard, coming from a goal down to narrowly beat Cape Town City 2-1 and come away with all maximum points, though they will have their work cut out when they come up against the Brazilians who are in high spirits following their midweek triumph.

A win for the hosts will take them top of the league standings, joint with leaders Baroka FC on 18 points, though their positioning will also be determined by other PSL results on the day.

Former Sundowns player Samuel Julies has become a thorn for defenders since making the move to the Eastern Cape. The Kimberley-born attacker scored twice when the Chilli Boys shocked the Clever Boys in Johannesburg recently. Julies was also responsible for knocking his former side out of the Telkom Knockout Cup and will no doubt look to up his game once more with Moloi counting on him to lead his attack.

Sundowns will be seeking revenge after their TKO exit at the hands of Chippa in the first round of the competition.

Pitso Mosimane and his men are pumped up for this clash after picking up momentum to see off the Clever Boys 2-0 on Wednesday, with Khama Billiat bagging both goals to earn his side a second successive league win after they hammered Orlando Pirates 3-1 in their previous tie