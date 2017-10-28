Chippa United - Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Mosimane's men out to avoid third successive defeat

Masandawana will look to avoid a third successive defeat when they visit the Chilli Boys on Sunday afternoon in the Telkom Knockout Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Mdantsane on Sunday afternoon looking to return to winning ways.

However, the Brazilians will be wary of Chippa United in what can be a potential banana skin for the Tshwane giants.

Sundowns have experienced an indifferent run of form, and following their elimination from the Caf Champions League, results have not been forthcoming.

Most recently, Sundowns suffered back-to-back defeats against both Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu, which has seen Pitso Mosimane concede that they are in for a turbulent season.

Sundowns have shown severe signs of fatigue in recent weeks with injuries to key players hampering their progress, but on Sunday, Mosimane could potentially have talisman Khama Billiat back.

The 53-year-old confirmed earlier this week that Billiat has resumed full training after sustaining a knock against Amakhosi. Mosimane also further revealed that Anthony Laffor is on the road to recover.

“Khama trained (on Thursday) and he got a knock from Wayne Arendse and he limped off,” Mosimane said.

“But I hope it is not major. Laffor has started to kick the ball (on Thursday as well). It was his first day. It is encouraging, but obviously he is not fit to play,” he added.

Laffor will be joined on the sidelines by Tiyani Mabunda, who is once again suspended for the clash.

Meanwhile, Chippa are currently a team on the rise under Teboho Moloi.

While Chippa’s recent results in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) are nothing to write home about considering the fact that they drew five consecutive games, they will fancy their chances following a confidence boosting win over Cape Town City last weekend.

Mosimane and his team will also need to be mindful of the likes of Kurt Lentjies and the exciting Mark Mayambela, who will certainly have the Sisa Dukashe Stadium crowd on their side.