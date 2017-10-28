Chippa United - Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Mosimane's men out to avoid third successive defeat
Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Mdantsane on Sunday afternoon looking to return to winning ways.
However, the Brazilians will be wary of Chippa United in what can be a potential banana skin for the Tshwane giants.
Sundowns have experienced an indifferent run of form, and following their elimination from the Caf Champions League, results have not been forthcoming.
Most recently, Sundowns suffered back-to-back defeats against both Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu, which has seen Pitso Mosimane concede that they are in for a turbulent season.
Sundowns have shown severe signs of fatigue in recent weeks with injuries to key players hampering their progress, but on Sunday, Mosimane could potentially have talisman Khama Billiat back.
The 53-year-old confirmed earlier this week that Billiat has resumed full training after sustaining a knock against Amakhosi. Mosimane also further revealed that Anthony Laffor is on the road to recover.
“Khama trained (on Thursday) and he got a knock from Wayne Arendse and he limped off,” Mosimane said.
“But I hope it is not major. Laffor has started to kick the ball (on Thursday as well). It was his first day. It is encouraging, but obviously he is not fit to play,” he added.
Laffor will be joined on the sidelines by Tiyani Mabunda, who is once again suspended for the clash.
Meanwhile, Chippa are currently a team on the rise under Teboho Moloi.
While Chippa’s recent results in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) are nothing to write home about considering the fact that they drew five consecutive games, they will fancy their chances following a confidence boosting win over Cape Town City last weekend.
Mosimane and his team will also need to be mindful of the likes of Kurt Lentjies and the exciting Mark Mayambela, who will certainly have the Sisa Dukashe Stadium crowd on their side.
On the injury front, the Port Elizabeth-based outfit has been given a boost with Paseka Mako returning to the fold after missing Chippa’s last two games with an injury, but worrying for Moloi will be whether or not the duo of Sandile Zuke and Katlego Mashego will recover in time for Sunday’s crunch encounter.
The pair both sustained knocks in Chippa’s win over City and the club took to their website earlier this week to give an update on their level of fitness.
“The medical team will keep a close eye on Katlego “Mahoota” Mashego and Sandile “Mtawali” Zuke after they both suffered injuries during the emphatic win against Cape Town City on Sunday,” read a statement on Chippa’s official website.
Nonetheless, Sunday’s clash promises to be a thrilling contest as the two sides clash for the 12th time in all competitions so far.
Going into the clash, Sundowns have a quite significant record, registering six wins in 11 previous outings, while Chippa have never beaten the Tshwane side. Thus, come gameday, Chippa will be determined to register their very first win over Sundowns and will be wary that there will be no better time than now to put Sundowns to the sword.