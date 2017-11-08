Chippa United midfielder Lentjies hits back at backlash after Bafana goalkeeper Khune collision

Some media messages have suggested that the former Mamelodi Sundowns player has cost the country a potential place at the World Cup

Chippa United midfielder Kurt Lentjies says it is unfair that he is being blamed for an injury to Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

The two players collided during a Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final clash between United and Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

Lentjies sustained a mild concussion and he also dislocated his shoulder, while Khune came out of the nasty collision with a fractured bone in his face.

Khune is now a doubt to feature for South Africa in back-to-back 2018 Fifa Soccer World Cup qualifiers against Senegal and Lentjies has come under fire on social media.

"The incident was just unfortunate. I wish Khune a speedy recovery, but does anyone care about what happened to me?

"I am here with a concussion and a dislocated shoulder. But that is not as important because I am not Mzansi's No 1," Lentjies told The New Age.

Bafana Bafana will host Senegal in Polokwane on Friday and the return leg match is scheduled to take place in Dakar next week Tuesday. Bafana can only qualify for the World Cup if they win both games.

"Am I even a dirty player? Look at my career. I have always been an honest player and I would never go out to intentionally injure another player," the 32-year-old continued.

"But what is happening (the hostile social media) does not bother me. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. I am just surprised that no one even asked if I am fine or not," he concluded.

Khune has since requested to play against Senegal in a protective mask on Friday.

"Itu himself has asked us to prepare a mask‚ which means he’s hopeful. But that could be enthusiasm and ambition," Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter confirmed.

"The final decision will rest with the medical people," he concluded.