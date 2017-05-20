Chippa United - SuperSport United Preview: Matsatsantsa target revenge and place in the Nedbank Cup final

Matsatsantsa will be looking for redemption on Saturday when they lock horns with the Chilli Boys in the Nedbank Cup

SuperSport United face off against Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals on Saturday afternoon.

The match will signal the second meeting between the two sides in the space of seven days. While, Wednesday’s penultimate Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash saw the Chilli Boys hammer the visitors 3-0, Saturday’s clash is expected to be a whole other ball game.

After a disappointing run-in in the league, Matsatsantsa will be hoping to give their outgoing coach Stuart Baxter something to cheer about. However, Chippa seem to be reinvigorated after Dan Malesela was reinstated at the helm.

Despite suffering a hefty defeat in their last outing, it should be noted that Baxter chose to rest several of his senior players in midweek and it is expected that they would return ahead of the semi-final. Although, full back Keegan Ritchie will miss the all-important encounter through suspension.

Going into the clash, Baxter is determined to make history by being the first team to defend their

Nedbank Cup crown.

Meanwhile, Chippa find themselves in a predicament. The Port-Elizabeth-based outfit currently find themselves in a relegation dog fight and their cup commitments could not have come at a worse time.

Nonetheless, Malesela is expected to name a strong squad for the match on Saturday and may see a potential final berth as motivation for the remainder of the campaign.

Ahead of the clash, the deteriorating pitch at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium remains a concern but the match is destined to be an exciting affair with so much at stake. Both sides have met previously on eight occasions, with SuperSport registering four victories in process, while Chippa’s solitary victory came in midweek.

Nevertheless, as with all knockout clashes the proverbial form book goes out the window and victory on the day will come down to who’s hungrier for success.