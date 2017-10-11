Chippa United target Justice Chabalala happy to wait for first team chance at Orlando Pirates

The Bucs player could be shipped out on loan by the Houghton-based side midway through the current campaign

Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala says he is happy to continue playing for the club's reserve team.

The 25-year-old, who yet to play for the first-team this season, has been linked with a possible move to Chippa United and Free State Stars in the upcoming January Transfer Window.



However, Chabalala has stated that he sees playing in Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) as a stepping ladder of getting back into first team.

"There are too many defenders in the senior team and I understand it’s up to the coach (to choose who he plays). I am happy because they give me to chance to play in the MDC, to show that I am a quality player. I know I can do very well,’’ Chabalala was quoted on The Star.

"I just have show the coach I can play in the first team and compete with the rest of the players. It will be up the the senior coaches to give me the go ahead. I am patiently waiting for my time to play with the first team to come.’’

Chabalala, who spent the second round of the 2016/17 season out on loan at Chippa United, remains hopeful of impressing Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojevic.

"He’s a good coach (Sredojevic), together with (assistant) coach (Rhulani) Mokwena. I also like (assistant) coach Benson (Mhlongo). Coach Mhlongo likes to tell me, ’don’t worry, give your best and your time is going to come soon and we will take you back’," he added.

"I know my time will come soon and I will show my quality like I did before I went to Chippa. It's football, sometimes you have to take it when you are not playing. But don’t stop working hard when you are sidelined," he concluded.