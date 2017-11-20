Chivas sign midfielder Sandoval from Santos Laguna, bid Gallito farewell

The 22-year-old is moving to Guadalajara, with veteran midfielder Jose Juan Vazquez likely to head to Torreon in return

Chivas have wasted no time making a signing after missing out on the Liguilla.

The Guadalajara side, which won the Liga MX and Copa MX titles during the Clausura but crashed out of both competitions in the Apertura, announced Monday that it has signed midfielder Gael Sandoval from Santos Laguna.