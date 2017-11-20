Chivas sign midfielder Sandoval from Santos Laguna, bid Gallito farewell
Chivas have wasted no time making a signing after missing out on the Liguilla.
The Guadalajara side, which won the Liga MX and Copa MX titles during the Clausura but crashed out of both competitions in the Apertura, announced Monday that it has signed midfielder Gael Sandoval from Santos Laguna.
You emerged from the youth ranks of @ClubSantosEn to fight each battle with passion and heart.
Thank you, @GSanoval! We wish you much success in this next step. ]]>👊🇲🇽🔴🔵