Choupo-Moting joins Stoke City on free transfer

Stoke City have made their fourth signing of the transfer window, bringing in the Cameroon international from Schalke 04

Free agent Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has signed a three-year deal to join Stoke City.

Stoke 9/4 for a top half finish

The Cameroon international was available after leaving Bundesliga side Schalke at the end of his contract, having scored 18 league goals in his three seasons at the club.

The 28-year-old wide player, who can also be deployed as a striker, follows Darren Fletcher, Kurt Zouma and Josh Tymon in signing for Stoke during the transfer window.

Bayern rejected Neymar for €24m

"I am just so happy to join the Stoke City family and have this opportunity to play in the English Premier League for the first time," said Choupo-Moting.

"I think the Premier league is the most viewed championship in the world and I am sure that every player in the world would one day like to come here. The Bundesliga is a great competition too, but the Premier League is really special and I can't wait to play against all of those teams as a Stoke City player.

"There were many things to consider of course, the biggest being my family. I have a son who is just three and a half so that was a big consideration, as was the fact that I am from Germany and would be leaving home for the first time and so would my wife, who is German too.

Ronaldo and Bale fit to face Man Utd

"This is a new big step for us all, there will be big changes for us including getting used to the culture and the language, but after speaking about things we all felt that this was the right thing to do - we are very excited to be here."

Choupo-Moting has 48 caps for Cameroon, scoring 13 goals, and represented his country at the 2010 World Cup.