Chris Ashton on life at Toulon: 'It is never boring. There’s always something happening somewhere'

Before every home game, Toulon’s players disembark from the team bus a hundred yards from the Stade Mayol. Their walk to the dressing room is a cacophony of noise and colour as hundreds of supporters gather to form a guard of honour for their heroes.

It is a tradition that dates back years and some of the older players now seem impervious to its assault on the senses. Others wear the giant noise-cancelling headphones so beloved by professional sportsmen. Before their narrow 21-20 Champions Cup over Scarlets on Sunday afternoon, Chris Ashton emerged at the back of this procession. He walked deliberately slowly, his head turning in all directions determined to soak it all in.

“It’s amazing. I love it. Where else in the world do you get that?” Ashton told The Telegraph. “I don’t know if there is anywhere like this. I have missed that sort of atmosphere. It is something you only get with an international so it is a nice to be part of that again.

“It is an amazing part of what they do here. Everyone in the town is a rugby supporter. You see flags and shirts everywhere you go.”

In short, this is the reason why Ashton left Saracens, a club where he was incredibly happy and successful, this summer. He wanted something different and that’s exactly what the Champions Cup record tryscorer is getting. As the banners that surround the Stade Mayol state, “Ici, tout est different.”

Ashton is loving the atmosphere inside the stadium of his new club