Chris Ashton on life at Toulon: 'It is never boring. There’s always something happening somewhere'
Before every home game, Toulon’s players disembark from the team bus a hundred yards from the Stade Mayol. Their walk to the dressing room is a cacophony of noise and colour as hundreds of supporters gather to form a guard of honour for their heroes.
It is a tradition that dates back years and some of the older players now seem impervious to its assault on the senses. Others wear the giant noise-cancelling headphones so beloved by professional sportsmen. Before their narrow 21-20 Champions Cup over Scarlets on Sunday afternoon, Chris Ashton emerged at the back of this procession. He walked deliberately slowly, his head turning in all directions determined to soak it all in.
“It’s amazing. I love it. Where else in the world do you get that?” Ashton told The Telegraph. “I don’t know if there is anywhere like this. I have missed that sort of atmosphere. It is something you only get with an international so it is a nice to be part of that again.
“It is an amazing part of what they do here. Everyone in the town is a rugby supporter. You see flags and shirts everywhere you go.”
In short, this is the reason why Ashton left Saracens, a club where he was incredibly happy and successful, this summer. He wanted something different and that’s exactly what the Champions Cup record tryscorer is getting. As the banners that surround the Stade Mayol state, “Ici, tout est different.”
From the sanctity of their lunch hour and the relaxed approach to time-keeping, Ashton is slowly getting used to the French way of doing things. “It is very different to England,” Ashton, whose family moved with him, said. “It is early days, but we are settling in.”
On the pitch, Ashton also had quite the introduction to life in the Top 14 scoring two tries on his debut against Pau but being left with a pair of deep gashes across his forehead in what he deems “war wounds”. The Top 14 has a somewhat unfair reputation for being based around breeding forwards the size of wardrobes. Certainly there are some monstrous packs, but there is also a freedom and daring that Ashton says is absent in the Premiership.
“The pace and the physicality of it is quite a bit different,” Ashton said. “A lot goes on around the ruck. It goes from fast to really slow. It takes a bit of time to adjust to. It is a big physical game, but there is no fear to play rugby, which is what I enjoy. We saw that on Saturday night with La Rochelle at Quins. Teams want to play.
“Sometimes in England when it is cold and raining, teams shut down and it is boring rugby. You never get that here. It is never boring. There’s always something happening somewhere. You know that at any time it can open up or the other team can play from their own tryline.”
The supporters at the Stade Mayol seem to have taken to Ashton, who has scored four tries in seven starts. Against the Scarlets, the 30-year-old struggled to make an impact with only a handful of touches with ball in hand. That was through no lack of workrate as he continually buzzed around wrecking ball centres Ma’a Nonu and Mathieu Bastareaud waiting for an offload that never came.
“Personally I think it is just a case of getting used to playing with new guys,” Ashton said. “I am trying to get into their way of thinking. I had a couple of chances but the timing was just slightly off. It was a bit frustrating for me. It is still early days. It takes years to build those relationships where you know what a player is going to do. But that was part of the appeal of coming here to build those understandings with a whole new set of players.”
Ashton is looking forward rather than behind him. He fully accepts that his international career is over as a result of moving to France. In truth, it was probably finished the moment England head coach Eddie Jones chose not to select him for the tour to Australia in 2016. What has changed is that by joining Toulon he is fully at peace with his decision.
“I have had no regrets,” Ashton said. “No second thoughts. I have put to that bed. That chapter is closed. I am happy with my family in the south of France. It has rained once in five months – how can a lad from Wigan complain about that?”