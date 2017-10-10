Chris Coleman is an ambitious manager but must stand by talented Wales squad despite World Cup disappointment

When a manager reaches the end, invariably you just know. Either results are at a point of no return, there are clear indications that the players are no longer fully committed or a cycle has simply reached its natural conclusion and there is an obvious need for renewal.

The first scenario applied to Roy Hodgson with England last year, the second to various Chelsea managers of the past decade and the third when Sven-Goran Eriksson left England after the 2006 World Cup. Which brings us to Chris Coleman, Wales and whether a partnership that already extends five years should now continue.

Coleman said that he was too devastated to make an immediate decision in the aftermath of Monday’s World Cup elimination by the Republic of Ireland but he had always expected this to be his last campaign.

It was when he was still in the Welsh seaside base of Dinard on the day after Wales had lost in the semi-finals of Euro 2016 that he first addressed this question. “I am sure this will be my last campaign whether we qualify or not,” said Coleman.

“That will be six or seven years in the job, which is a long time. So I think this will be my last hit at it. I will give it my best shot, but I would not consider going anywhere else. I want to see this through.”

The injured Gareth Bale was forced to watch Monday's game from the stands