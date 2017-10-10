Chris Coleman is an ambitious manager but must stand by talented Wales squad despite World Cup disappointment
When a manager reaches the end, invariably you just know. Either results are at a point of no return, there are clear indications that the players are no longer fully committed or a cycle has simply reached its natural conclusion and there is an obvious need for renewal.
The first scenario applied to Roy Hodgson with England last year, the second to various Chelsea managers of the past decade and the third when Sven-Goran Eriksson left England after the 2006 World Cup. Which brings us to Chris Coleman, Wales and whether a partnership that already extends five years should now continue.
Coleman said that he was too devastated to make an immediate decision in the aftermath of Monday’s World Cup elimination by the Republic of Ireland but he had always expected this to be his last campaign.
It was when he was still in the Welsh seaside base of Dinard on the day after Wales had lost in the semi-finals of Euro 2016 that he first addressed this question. “I am sure this will be my last campaign whether we qualify or not,” said Coleman.
“That will be six or seven years in the job, which is a long time. So I think this will be my last hit at it. I will give it my best shot, but I would not consider going anywhere else. I want to see this through.”
He stayed true to that statement, despite interest in bringing him back to the Premier League from both Hull City and Swansea City, but there has since been a very clear waver. The question of his future has come up again at every point of this World Cup campaign, including after Monday night’s defeat against the Republic of Ireland, but he is now back on the fence.
“There's a chance I can go on and a chance I won't,” he said. “My contract is until the summer. I'll go back to my family and take a bit of time.”
So what should Coleman do? The first usually sackable situation is results but it would be hard to seriously argue that he has reached that point. Wales were beating Belgium 3-1 in the European Championship quarter-final only 15 months ago and, even when James McClean scored his winning goal on Monday night, it was the first time that Wales had been behind in 10 qualifying matches. Yes, a lack of goals ultimately cost them – mostly because Gareth Bale never quite fired in this campaign – but Coleman was potentially also only 35 minutes away at one stage on Monday night from becoming the first manager to lead Wales to a World Cup in 60 years.
So what of the players? Is there any sign that they have lost faith and want change? The emphatic answer is no. Attacking quality was what cost them in this qualifying campaign rather than any lack of effort, application and belief.
The remaining question for Coleman and the Football Association of Wales, then, is simply whether this cycle has come to a natural end and all would benefit from a new challenge. The bottom line again is that it is hard to see how either side would benefit from a change.
Ryan Giggs would be the favourite to take over but it would be his first permanent job in management. Men like Kenny Jackett, Tony Pulis, Mark Hughes and Craig Bellamy would also be mentioned. Would they have a better chance than Coleman of taking Wales to another major tournament? Maybe but it feels unlikely.
It all means that the decision will probably rest with Coleman himself. He admitted that he came up short in this campaign and, while the loss of Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen at various parts of the campaign was probably the most significant factor of all, the one big regret is surely how Wales failed to close out any of four earlier matches in the group from winning positions.
Would Coleman himself benefit from a change? He does find the inconsistent rhythm of international management challenging and is also interested in working again abroad – his dream is to manage in the Champions League – but there is equally no great rush. He is only 47 and has literally decades still to pursue that ambition.
The Wales opportunity, however, is surely more fleeting. Yes, Coleman is very enthusiastic about the young quality that is emerging but the bottom line is that he is managing a once in a generation phenomenon just now in Bale. We are not talking here about just one of the best Welsh footballers of all time but one of the finest British players and he also could not be more committed to playing for his country. There is probably no more than four years left of peak Bale and that fact alone should convince Coleman to stay.