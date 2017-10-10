Chris Coleman convinced to rethink standing down as Wales boss

Chris Coleman has been convinced to rethink standing down as Wales boss but remains tempted by a return to club football, The Independent understands.

The 47-year-old was always planning on ending his time with the Welsh national team at the end of the current campaign, though he had hoped that would be in Russia rather than Cardiff, as his side fell 1-0 at home to Ireland to miss out on a World Cup play-off spot.

Wales star Gareth Bale and skipper Ashley Williams are among those who have attempted to convince the former Fulham manager to stay in international football.

But The Independent understands that they face an uphill battle, with Coleman able to command a far greater salary with even a Championship club, though he has set his sights on a Premier League return. There is also a feeling, even aside from the disappointment of Monday night, that his time with Wales has simply come to an end.

The Welsh FA (FAW) are expected to make a big offer to convince the former player to stay on as boss and defender Chris Gunter told the FAW board to blow Coleman away with their proposal.

“He's been a massive part of what we've done and he is the man to take us forward hopefully,” he said.

"If the powers that be can give him a really good contract and make him stay, he can carry on being the greatest Welsh manager of all time.

Coleman's men saw their World Cup hopes dashed against Republic of Ireland (Getty) More