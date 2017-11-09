Chris Coleman suggests he will extend Wales contract by outlining Gareth Bale plans
Chris Coleman has given the clearest indication yet that he will extend his contract with Wales after outlining how he intends to take all his best players – including Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale – to the China Cup next March.
Talks remain ongoing between Coleman and the Football Association of Wales over a new deal that would include the Euro 2020 campaign and, although a final decision will not be made until after the friendly matches tomorrow night against France and then with Panama in Cardiff next Tuesday, the signs from both sides are increasingly positive.
The FAW are hoping that negotiations can be concluded quickly after these matches and Coleman was on Thursday also told by the Wales captain, Ashley Williams, that the players want him to stay on indefinitely.
Wales failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup and, having previously expected this to be his last tournament campaign, Coleman’s position has shifted to being open to staying and now, apparently, expecting to continue. His enthusiasm for leading Wales was certainly evident shortly before training inside the Stade de France. “I enjoy it - the feeling is still very, very good and positive,” he said.
“To be playing France, in this stadium, is like a dream. The players deserve everything I have got because they have always given me everything. With me or without me, they will go on and achieve but I don’t look at these two games and think it’s the end of anything.
“The time is coming when it [contract extension] will happen or not. That will be just after this camp I would imagine. The job is to make sure we are still building as a nation and we are competitive.”
Williams, who himself has decided against retiring from international football, has personally told Coleman what the players want.
“The majority of our success is down to him and, from the players’ point of view, we would like to work with him forever,” said Williams. Coleman then dropped a clear hint when he was asked if Bale will travel to Asia in March for a tournament that also involves Uruguay, the Czech Republic and China. “I imagine our players will all want to go - of course I'm going to pick the strongest squad I can get my hands on,” he said. Coleman will also play his most experienced available team against France on Friday and then adopt a more experimental approach against Panama.
France, who are without both N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba in central midfield, are expected to start with a formidable attacking quartet of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Anthony Martial and Olivier Giroud. Their manager Didier Deschamps was also asked about Jose Mourinho after the Manchester United manager praised the “magic” atmosphere at Paris St Germain and said he envisaged eventually leaving his current job.
“PSG are the most stand-out team in France,” said Deschamps. “As for Jose Mourinho, why not? He has not been to France yet. He’s a bit of globetrotter. He’s pretty happy at Manchester United at the moment.”