Chris Eubank Jr criticised after joking to send father to track down and 'pie' ring girls

Alan O'Brien
The 28-year-old with father Chris Eubank Jnr after beating Avni Yildirim on Saturday night: Getty

Chris Eubank Jnr has come under fire after stating that his father would track down any ring girls who ‘photobombed’ him during interviews and ‘pie’ them.

The super-middleweight champion made the remarks on Twitter after defending his IBO world title against Avni Yildirim, knocking the Turkish challenger out in the third round of their Saturday night fight.

As the Briton gave his post-fight interview, Chris Eubank Snr can be seen ushering away two ring girls who had come into shot behind him.

