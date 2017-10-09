Chris Eubank Jr vs George Groves: Stamford Bridge tipped as venue for potential British super-fight

Chris Eubank Jr’s knockout win over Avni Yildirim in the World Boxing Super Series on Saturday night has raised the possibility of a British super-fight against George Groves, should he win his own quarter-final clash this coming weekend.

There are a number of outdoor venues in the running to host the potential clash with Fulham’s Craven Cottage and Stamford Bridge, home to Groves’ beloved Chelsea, being the frontrunners.

“We have had exploratory discussions regarding Chelsea and other football clubs in London,” said promoter Kalle Sauerland after Eubank Jr’s win in Stuttgart.

“Chris has made a huge statement here. If George does the same next weekend we are looking at a massive fight which could easily fill a stadium.

“There have been outdoor fights in winter before so the January date would not prevent it.

“Remember the torrential rain and low temperature when Wladimir Klitschko beat David Haye in Hamburg. The crowd bring their own warmth to a stadium and conditions like that would not stop them turning out for a fight as big as this.”

Groves faces Jamie Cox at Wembley Arena on Saturday night and Sauerland has revealed that he is in discussions with a number of venues in anticipation of the fight with Eubank Jr already.





“At the moment when it comes to football grounds there are a few possibilities. We are hoping to speak to Arsenal and Brighton this week and we are waiting on Chelsea.

“We want to talk to four or five clubs but at the moment Fulham looks most realistic.”

While there may be some concerns over the cold winter weather, Sauerland believes it will not be a problem, and suggested Eubank Jr should have no problem with a bout in London instead of his hometown of Brighton.

“Obviously going outside in January is difficult but on the other hand I grew up in England and I think it’s possible. Just put a coat on! I think that’s a fight you could put in a lot of places — Cardiff too.

“In the contracts we have the absolute right to choose all the venues for the [Super Series] tournament. Anyway, given the modern travel links it is hardly any distance from their home town of Brighton to London.”