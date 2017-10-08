Chris Eubank Jr walked the walk to finally shut the doubters up - and George Groves can't not have noticed

There was nothing pleasant about Chris Eubank Jr’s horrible stoppage win in Stuttgart on Saturday night when he finally sent a tough novice called Avni Yildirim sprawling to the canvas in round three.

Eubank Jr was quite brilliant, chilling throughout the hostile fight, relaxed during the truly ugly week and as cold in victory as his father ever was. The final short left hook would have left senseless any super-middleweight currently fighting and many of the best from the last 30 years.

Poor Yildirim fought like he clearly believed the hype and hostility his team so carefully created from a week of taunting, posturing and making bold promises. It is about time the boxing industry realised that trying to annoy a Eubank is close to impossible in the fight game; Steve Collins did get inside the head of Chris Eubank, the dad, by inventing a tale about hypnotism, but about fifty other fighters and their naïve entourages have failed.

Eubank showcased his class in Stuttgart (Bongarts) More