Chris Eubank Jr: Welcome to Hell was a walk in the park - fighting in front of 15,000 gypsies was far more intimidating

In the moments before Chris Eubank Jr emerged to begin his ring walk at the Hans-Martin-Schleyer Halle, his famous father of the same name, told him he had a decision to make before his fight with Anvi Yildirim.

The Eubanks have worked hard to cultivate Junior's image as a true Brit, who flies the flag with pride and always makes his way to the ring draped in the Union Jack.

But after a tempestuous fight week here in Stuttgart, where the city's Turkish population had turned out in their droves to support their previously undefeated countryman, trooping the colour did not seem like such a good idea.

A noisy contingent of Turks had whipped up a hostile atmosphere at Friday's weigh-in, where a banner reading 'welcome to Hell' was unfurled on Eubank's arrival. Senior had even moved the team out of the official fight hotel because he felt 'hostile vibes' in the days preceding the fight.

Even worse, an hour before Eubank was scheduled to walk, around 50 men were involved in a mass brawl in the crowd as motorcycle gangs of Turkish and Albanian descent clashed metres from ringside. Although the violence settled down by the time Eubank was due to walk, it was a tense atmosphere which awaited the visitor from Brighton.

So Eubank Sr thought it might be worth his son eschewing the Union Jack for once, making his way through the throngs without incident before doing the business in the ring. But for Junior, who remained ice cool throughout the week, there was no decision to be made.

Mass brawl has just broken out literally 10ft from press row. Chairs over people's heads, the lot. Eubank not even here yet! — Declan Taylor (@DeclanTaylor87) October 7, 2017

This is my seat and yes that is blood on the floor. pic.twitter.com/ysYulzAReU — Declan Taylor (@DeclanTaylor87) October 7, 2017