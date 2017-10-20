Chris Paul to miss Rockets' home opener with sore knee

Houston Rockets fans will have to wait to get their first look at Chris Paul at Toyota Center, after he was ruled out of their home opener.

The point guard arrived at the Rockets from the Los Angeles Clippers in July but has been dealing with soreness in his left knee since colliding with the Memphis Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers in a preseason game earlier this month.

He played through the injury in Tuesday’s season-opening 122-121 win at the Golden State Warriors, scoring just four points on two for nine shooting, although he also had 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Paul, 32, did not play in Houston's second game of the season, a 105-100 win at the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, but the injury is not considered serious by coach Mike D'Antoni.

"It's only a bump," D'Antoni said in quotes reported by the Houston Chronicle.

"It's not a tear or something like that. It's a bruise. We just have to make sure he's 100 per cent the next time he plays.

"I don't think there's [concern]. All indications are he should be OK."