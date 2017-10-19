Chris Robshaw demands proper off-season as players await details of new 11-month Premiership season

Harlequins flanker Chris Robshaw says a proper off-season is crucial to recover physically and mentally, as he and his England team-mates wait to be told details of the longer season proposed by the Premiership for the season after next.

Several top players have commented unfavourably recently on the idea of the Premiership running from the start of September through to late June from 2019, although the league’s administrators say the number of matches played will not go up, and individual rest will be catered for.

The Rugby Players’ Association are due to confer with the Rugby Football Union and the Premiership soon – more than six months since the proposed extension was announced – and Robshaw said: “I hope so because in all honesty no one has actually come and addressed the players about how that proposed season is going to be. It’s all inklings here and there, you read stuff in the paper, you don’t really know what’s going on.

“As players, we want to know what the proposal is, first and foremost. We always talk about welfare, but you’ve got to look at how much the guys are going to play and what’s going to happen. As players and as a union we’re going to stick together and do what’s best for us, to make sure we can go and compete every single week, but also to have the right off-season so we are fresh and ready to again the next year, and the year after that.

“No one's actually come in and said 'this is what is proposed'. We hear the season is going to be extended to 11 months [including the Test window altered to July], which from a player's point of view, is not great, is it? We'll do what's best for us, as players, whether it's the RPA stepping in or as a group of players from England or the clubs.

“You do have to look after the body and you can’t just be turned out time and time again, until you break and another guy comes in.