Chris Robshaw returns as England co-captain as Eddie Jones named squad to face Barbarians

Chris Robshaw has been named co-captain for England’s match against the Barbarians this weekend alongside George Ford, just 15 months after being replaced as skipper by head coach Eddie Jones.

England team to face Barbarians:

Mike Brown; Nathan Earle, Sam James, Alex Lozowski, Jonny May; George Ford, Danny Care; Ellis Genge, Jack Singleton, Will Collier; Charlie Ewels, Nick Isiekwe; Chris Robshaw, Sam Underhill, Josh Beaumont.

Replacements: George McGuigan, Ross Harrison, Jamal Ford-Robinson, Tom Ellis, Ben Curry, Mark Wilson, Richard Wigglesworth, Mike Haley, Ben Spencer, Tom Curry.

More to follow...