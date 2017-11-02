Gareth Southgate explains why he axed Chris Smalling from the England squad

Gareth Southgate revealed that he has dropped Chris Smalling from the England squad because he is not good enough at playing out from the back. Southgate made the blunt assessment of the Manchester United man’s qualities at his squad announcement press conference at Wembley on Wednesday afternoon, as he justified cutting a host of senior players out of his squad.

There will be no Smalling, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Danny Sturridge for the games against Brazil and Germany and nor has he found any place for Jack Wilshere, despite Arsene Wenger’s recommendation that he should be included. In their place was a trio of uncapped youngsters: Joe Gomez, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Southgate explained his omissions of Smalling and Wilshere with surprising candour, saying very clearly why they had not been called up for these games. If they want to get into squad for the 2018 World Cup then they will have to impress during the March friendlies, or else they will have to wait until the very end of this season. It is hard to see how Smalling will get back into the England fold ahead of Russia after how Southgate explained his omission this afternoon, with Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Joe Gomez and John Stones selected ahead of him at centre-back.

“I have huge respect for Chris,” Southgate said. “He’s a player who’s obviously playing at a big club. We want to play a certain way. The players we’ve brought in we want to see using the ball from the back and building up in a certain way. That’s a style I want to have a look at. There are some young players for whom this is a good opportunity. I know what Chris can do. We’ve picked young defenders who haven’t got as many games under their belt so this is a great chance to look at them.”