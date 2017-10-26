Chris Tremlett on the highs and lows of an Ashes tour Down Under and England's chances in Australia this time around

If any Englishman knows about the highs and lows an overseas Ashes tour can deliver it’s Chris Tremlett.

A hero in 2010/11, when he delivered the final nail in Australia’s coffin at Sydney, Tremlett was then part of the hapless England squad that was roundly thumped 5-0 three winters’ later.

Tremlett had been one of the main reasons England ended an Ashes drought in Australia dating back to 1986/87, forming a formidable attack with Jimmy Anderson, Tim Bresnan and Graeme Swann. He was a towering figure in more ways than one, taking 17 wickets in just three Tests at a cost of 23.

Those performances didn’t just help England seal the Ashes, they were also good enough to effectively book him a place on the plane with fellow giants, Steve Finn, Stuart Broad and Boyd Rankin, when Alastair Cook’s side headed back to Australia in a bid to retain the urn in 2013.

History shows that those two tours had markedly different outcomes, with Mitchell Johnson’s bullying of England last time out still hanging over the current side as they attempt to avenge that whitewash humiliation.

So what went wrong?

“We had a lot of momentum going into the first series,” he says. “We were in good form, we had a balanced and settled side and Andy Flower and the management were very focused on getting to number one in the world.

“We had a pretty brutal boot camp in Germany and, for me, coming back into that was a good experience. We had a lot of honest chats about where we were personally and what we wanted to achieve as a team.

“Everyone was wanting to achieve something special. We didn’t start too well at Brisbane but after the massive stands between (Andrew) Strauss, (Alastair) Cook and (Jonathan) Trott we got the upper hand and took that straight into Adelaide.