Chris Waddle wants Algeria star at Tottenham Hostpur

The former England international said he would love to have the reigning African Player of the Year at the North London club

Tottenham Hotspur legend Chris Waddle has named Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez as the player he would want to see at the White Hart Lane.

Asked by a Twitter fan to name a Premier League player he wants at Spurs, the former Newcastle and Marseille striker was quick to mention the Algeria international as a shoo-in for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

If you could have any other Premier League player at Spurs who would it be? #askwaddle — Harri Hotspur (@Harri_Hotspur) November 12, 2017

Mahrez — Chris waddle (@chriswaddle93) November 12, 2017

Mahrez won 2016 PFA Player of the Year award after starring Leceister's title-winning 2015-16 campaign. And after experencing a dip in form the following season, the Algeria star is gradually rediscovering his form and has scored three goals and laid six assists across all competitions in the ongoing season.