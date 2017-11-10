Chris Woakes bowls England to verge of warm-up victory under lights following earlier batting collapse

While England awaited the results of Jake Ball’s scan - the verdict on his right ankle is due on Saturday morning - Chris Woakes reduced the CA XI to 25 for seven, within spitting distance of the lowest first-class total ever recorded at the Adelaide Oval, 41.

“He (Woakes) has got better and better every spell he’s bowled,” said James Anderson, officially appointed England’s vice-captain. Anderson could have said the same of Craig Overton after he too participated in the disintegration of the home side, who were first-class in name alone. No gradual improvement was evident however in England’s batsmen, who staged an embarrassing collapse of four wickets for only three runs and, unlike the home side, England did not bat in the dark.

“It’s not ideal, is it?” Anderson said about England’s collapse. “That’s something we’ve got to look at - probably have a chat about it after the game as to why it happened and what we could do differently to stop it happening again.”

At least Ball was not missed when England set the home side a target of 268. The floodlights were on, the ball was pink, the seam movement just enough to catch the edge, and all but one of the batsmen were novices, unwanted by the six Sheffield Shield sides. “Potentially it seams a little bit more as the dew comes down (but) there's not a lot of difference,” Anderson said. “It's just getting used to that light and the pink ball.”

Craig Overton also impressed with the ball on day three