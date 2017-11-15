Chris Woakes takes six wickets on day one of final warm-up match but strength of Cricket Australia XI is embarrassing

Cricket Australia ought to be embarrassed, even ashamed, about the quality of the team they have put up to play England in their last practice game before the Ashes. Hospitality has always been one of the finest Australian traits. To offer such opposition - a bunch of lads with the sum total of one first-class century - violates that tradition.

The CA XI made just about tolerable opposition for England in their second warm-up game, when they had to grapple with Adelaide’s pink balls and floodlights, but not for their third. And these opponents were made even weaker when the captain and only mature player in their second game, Tim Paine, withdrew from this one to represent Tasmania.

A Paine-less team was painfully inadequate, try though they did, and some of their batsmen were not good enough to take on England’s bouncers safely even on a turgidly slow pitch.

Yes, England did start this trend of putting up feeble opposition for touring teams almost a generation ago, when counties rested their first-team seamers - but at least the first-team batsmen played. And now, for their final game before a Test series, touring teams are normally treated to a match against the Lions, with 11 counties putting up one promising player apiece.

It would have been no skin off Cricket Australia’s nose, and it would not have devalued the Sheffield Shield, if the six states had each put up one established player for this team.

Woakes walks off the pitch after a job well done Credit: Getty Images More