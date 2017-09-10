Chris Wood scores again as Burnley beat Crystal Palace to pile yet more pressure on Frank de Boer

A manager with a proven track record of maximising a limited squad's potential, one who consistently projects an air of stability but also promises gradual, steady growth. Crystal Palace, here's what you could've won.



Sean Dyche was among the candidates for the Selhurst Park job in the summer and chairman Steve Parish may now scribble his name on a shortlist again sometime this week. The expectation before this game was that should Frank de Boer suffer a fourth defeat in his first four Premier League matches in charge, the “long-term project” he has spoke of in south London would be cut short.



Despite a spirited response to a wretched start, with his side trailing to Burnley for 87 minutes following Chris Wood's early goal, this defeat pushes De Boer closer to the trap door. When reviewing the match with Parish, the Dutchman may correctly claim that Palace were the better side, citing their dominance of possession, their greater number of efforts on goal and how well they limited their hosts after the frantic opening exchanges. Parish, however, need only look to Turf Moor's home dugout for a manager that understands points come before projects in the Premier League.



After receiving criticism for not tailoring his system to his playing squad, De Boer showed a willingness to adapt, switching his 5-3-2 formation to a 4-3-3 and making three changes in personnel. It was to no avail. His side began in the worst possible manner.



Lee Chung-yong, one of the three changes, was the one at fault for Burnley's opener, the South Korean wilting under the press of Johann Berg Gudmundsson and playing a horrendous back-pass without seeing Wood waiting to pounce.



Dyche's newest recruit collected the stray ball and had the time and space to move closer in on goal. Instead the £15m acquisition from Leeds United took the chance first-time, arcing a delightful finish from range over the on-rushing Wayne Hennessey. Three minutes in and already, De Boer was reminded that he may be unemployed come the morning.



To Palace's credit, they sought an immediate response. Scott Dann saw a shot cleared off the line while some around Turf Moor were still celebrating Wood's opener and a Christian Benteke header dropped narrowly wide shortly after, but their attacking endeavours were let down by further defensive frailties. The combative pairing of Wood and his strike-partner Sam Vokes had the early beating of a backline that, despite the change in formation, was racked with tension.



