The winger is excited scoring a goal to help the Magpies defeat the Potters in Saturday's English top-flight encounter

Christian Atsu is delighted with his first goal in the English Premier League as Newcastle secured a 2-1 win over Stoke City.

The winger got off the mark after pouncing on Matt Ritchie’s cross with a vital touch in the 19th minute before Jamaal Lascelles headed home the winner for Raphael Benitez' men.

The Ghana international who has played in all the Magpies league games this season is excited with his maiden Premier League goal and his side’s victory in front of home fans.