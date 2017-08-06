Christian Atsu seals victory for Newcastle United

The 25-year-old scored from a tight corner as the Magpies swept past the Yellow-Blues in St. James' Park Stadium

Ghana international, Christian Atsu was on hand to seal the victory for Newcastle United as they silenced newly promoted Serie A side, Hellas Verona 2-0 in Sunday’s friendly encounter.

The versatile player latched onto a shot from a tight angle in the 12th minute to give Rafael Benitez’s men a comfortable lead over the Yellow-Blues.

Ayoze Perez had earlier scored the curtain raiser shortly after kick-off with a lovely finish over goalkeeper Nicolas Andrade in the encounter.

Atsu who was on target in the Magpies 3-1 victory over Wolfsburg on Wednesday will be expected to put his pre-season form to bear when Newcastle United kick-start their English topflight campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on August 13.

