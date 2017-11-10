Christian Eriksen determined to make sure Denmark aren't watching another World Cup 'on the telly' this summer

Christian Eriksen is determined to avoid another “boring” summer watching an international tournament “on the telly”, as his Denmark side hope to achieve a first qualification since Euro 2012 by beating Ireland in their 2018 World Cup play-off this week.

The first leg will take place in Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium on Saturday night before the return in Dublin, with an in-form Eriksen hoping to make it a third international tournament of his career, after getting to the 2010 World Cup squad as an 18-year-old and then playing in the European Championships two years later.

“We are very excited and don’t want to be at home watching on the telly as it’s boring,” the Tottenham playmaker said. “You enjoy the holiday but your mindset is somewhere else. I’ve been there [at a tournament] twice and want to get there a third time.

“The whole team should be at a World Cup with the quality and potential and what we showed in most of the games in qualifying. It would be a pity to miss out.”

They were words echoed by Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who is hoping to reach his first ever tournament.

“From my point of view, I never played at one and it’s something I want to experience. It’s a major chance for everyone in the squad. I missed out the last two times and it’s no secret it’s not enjoyable sitting at home watching on TV.”

This World Cup feels particularly timely for Eriksen since the 25-year-old seems to have reached another level for Spurs this season, and the feeling is that he could do with the platform of the tournament to further propel himself. It will mean he is likely to be the most important player on the pitch, and the most marked.

“My form is good and I want to create as much as possible,” Eriksen said. “I have been [marked] a few times. I don’t know if Ireland will do it. I don’t mind if they do as there is more space for other players with their quality we could take advantage but it’s Ireland’s decision and it doesn’t really matter.”