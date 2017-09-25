Christian Eriksen ruled out of Champions League clash with illness

Christian Eriksen has been ruled out of Tottenham’s Champions League clash with Apoel Nicosia on Tuesday night through illness.

The Dane is joined on the sidelines by Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele, both of whom are continuing to recover from injury, while Dele Alli serves the second of a three-match ban following his red card against Gent in the Europa League in February.

Jan Vertonghen will also miss the game through suspension after being sent off in Tottenham’s 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.

With Tottenham so short of midfield options, youngster Harry Winks is expected to be called upon to line up alongside Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko in the centre of the park.

After surprising Dortmund at Wembley two weeks ago, Tottenham now have the opportunity to further their chances of reaching the knock-out stages of the Champions League when they take on Apoel Nicosia in Cyprus.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men will then face Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in what will be the toughest test of their group stage campaign.

