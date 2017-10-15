Christian Eriksen says it's time to move on from Tottenham's Wembley curse as the Bernabeu and Real Madrid loom

“You need to find something else to write about,” said a grinning Christian Eriksen, as he greeted the assembled press in the Wembley tunnel.

Tottenham’s first league win at their new home. A win achieved without Harry Kane scoring. Yes, Eriksen was right. Time to change the script.

But then, this has always been one of the most impressive aspects of this Tottenham side: their ability to defy prevailing wisdom. There was a time, remember, when it was commonly believed Mauricio Pochettino teams were meant to collapse in April and May. When people were certain his viscerally intense management style would burn out after three seasons. When it seemed inevitable that the financial gravity of the Premier League would bring Tottenham crashing to earth. They can’t win at Wembley. They’re too reliant on Kane. Teams will work them out.

In a sense, Pochettino’s mission has been to take these million little anxieties - these airborne particles of negativity that for decades have followed Tottenham teams around like the weather - and replace them with something stronger, something positive, something unbreakable. Tottenham sit third in the Premier League without ever really getting going. The more you doubt them, the more they believe.

And so Pep Guardiola’s jibe that Tottenham were “the Harry Kane team” had, Eriksen claimed, barely provoked a murmur in the dressing room. “I’m not sure how it’s been said,” he drawled, “but everybody knows that you should take it with a ground of salt. If you have respect, you probably don’t say it. Maybe it was a joke. I don’t know.”

It was Eriksen’s left-footed goal that gave Tottenham a largely unremarkable 1-0 win over Bournemouth. With his feet, and later with his mouth, Eriksen thus succeeded in shutting down a debate that was never really a debate in the first place.