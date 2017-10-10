Christian Leali’ifano: 'I wanted to be a father again...playing rugby is a bonus'

Of all the challenges that Christian Leali’ifano has faced since he was first diagnosed with leukaemia just over a year ago, and there have been many, it is the thought of being a role model for others that troubles the Australian international. In his darkest days, such as when he struggled to lift his one-year old son Jeremih without being overcome with fatigue back in February, he had his partner Luga and an unshakeable Christian faith to keep his spirits strong. So too did the memory of his father, Tavita, who passed away in 2006 before he was able to see Leali’ifano make his Super Rugby debut for the Brumbies.

The 30-year-old had his father’s name tattooed on his left forearm after his death and, as he battled against his illness after his first diagnosis in August 2016, he was imbued with a burning desire to return to full health so he could be a father again to his own son.

“You try to find an inspiration and motivation wherever you can and I think my faith was a big part of that,” said Leali’ifano, who was born and raised in Auckland until the age of seven when he moved to Melbourne. Sitting inside Ulster’s Kingspan Stadium, he adds: “Growing up as a young Christian boy in church, prayer was powerful and I felt it was truly powerful for me to lean on someone there and knowing that he is protecting you and has a plan for you was something that definitely inspired me – knowing that there was going to be something better for me, no matter what the outcome.

“I think the tools and the hardships I have had in my life – losing my father – you definitely use to try to draw strength from. That definitely helped along the way with the journey.”

Israel Folau holding Leali’ifano's son in August 2016 More