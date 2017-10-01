Christian Pulisic, Benny Feilhaber among 26 players in USMNT squad for October qualifiers

Bruce Arena stuck to his word and called in a 26-man U.S. national team squad for the October World Cup qualifiers consisting of experienced players

Bruce Arena stuck to his word regarding no new faces for the U.S. national team's upcoming World Cup qualifiers, but he did still manage a few surprises when he named his squad.

Benny Feilhaber, Juan Agudelo and Michael Orozco were among the somewhat surprising selections in the 26-man squad named to take on Panama and Trinidad & Tobago in the final matches of the hexagonal round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

The most surprising omission from the squad was Fabian Johnson, who was left out amid concerns about fitness for a player who has played just 181 minutes for Borussia Moenchengladbach this season.

Christian Pulisic, Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore and Geoff Cameron headline the veteran squad that will take on Panama on Friday in Orlando, a match with heavy implications for a U.S. team currently in fourth place in the CONCACAF qualifying standings. Cameron successfully returned from a leg injury to start and play 90 minutes in Stoke City's 2-1 win against Southampton on Saturday.

Johnson also started on Saturday, playing 78 minutes in Borussia Moenchengladbach's 2-1 win over Hannover 96, but Arena still chose to leave him out of the upcoming qualifiers.

DeAndre Yedlin is back in the squad after having missed the September qualifiers with an injury. The Newcastle defender is expected to slide right into the starting right back role, which was filled in September by Graham Zusi.

Feilhaber's inclusion came as a bit of a surprise, given it was his first involvement with the team since being a part of the January camp. Orozco is another player who hadn't been involved with the USMNT since before the summer, having been a part of the squad for qualifiers in March.

Arena called in another large squad for camp due to the fact a total of nine-players are a yellow card away from suspension, a group that includes Bradley, Cameron, Clint Dempsey and Yedlin.

The U.S. faces Panama on Friday before traveling to the Caribbean to face Trinidad & Tobago in the final match of CONCACAF qualifying. A pair of wins in the October qualifiers would virtually ensure qualification to the 2018 World Cup — Honduras would need to win both its remaining qualifiers and make up an eight-goal margin in goal difference to keep the U.S. from an automatic berth despite two October victories.

Here is the 26-man squad, which will kick off training camp in Orlando ahead of Friday's qualifier at Orlando City Stadium:

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

DEFENDERS: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)