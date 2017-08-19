Christian Pulisic: I would give my goal a 'B' grade

The U.S. star netted the first goal of Dortmund's Bundesliga season, while also becoming the youngest foreign player to score six in the top flight

Christian Pulisic joked that he would give his goal a 'B' grade after scoring in the first half of Borussia Dortmund's 3-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

The 18-year-old American netted Dortmund's first goal of the 2017-18 Bundesliga campaign, collecting a pass near the top of the box before rifling a shot into the far corner between two defenders.

Moments later, Marc Bartra followed suit with an equally stunning effort. Pulisic then assisted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the second half to seal the victory.

"I would probably give my goal a B grade," Pulisic said after the game. "Marc's goal was a little bit better, an A for his effort."

He added: "I think I just got the ball at my feet and I kind of just saw an opening, so I just went for it and aimed for the back post and luckily it went in."

With his first goal of the young season, Pulisic became the youngest non-German player to score six goals in the Bundesliga.

It was the second straight match with a goal for Pulisic, who also scored against Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup two weeks ago.