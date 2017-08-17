Christopher Danjuma appointed Nigeria U20 women coach

The gaffer has been named as head coach of the team ahead of its qualification games for the 2018 Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup in France

Christopher Danjuma has been named head coach of the Nigeria U20 Women's national team by the Nigeria Football Federation.

The Falconets failed to progress past the preliminary stage at the 2016 Fifa U20 Women's World Cup in Papua New Guinea, which led to the disengagement of coach Peter Dedevbo.

Danjuma had previously served as assistant coach of the Super Falcons before he led them to a fourth place finish at the All African Games in Brazzaville in September 2015.

The Nasarawa Amazons gaffer will be assisted by Wemimo Matthew, Mansur Abdullahi, while Abdul-lateef Yusuf retained his post as goalkeeper trainer.

He will be expected to lead the Falconets past Tanzania in the second round qualifying match of the 2018 Fifa U20 Women's World Cup in September.

Danjuma will hope to lead the country back to the podium of success at the biennial football showpiece billed for France from August 7-26 in 2018.