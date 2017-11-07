Christopher Danjuma not disappointed with Nigeria's draw in Morocco

The Falconets shared the spoils with the north Africans at Stade Boubker Ammar and the gaffer insists the draw was not a bad result.

Nigeria U20 women coach Christopher Danjuma says he is not disappointed with his side's 1-1 draw against Morocco at Stade Boubker Ammar on Sunday.

Rasheedat Ajibade's goal in the first half rescued the wasteful Falconets from defeat, after Sedki Nouhaila's opener for Mustapha Mouslim's side in Sale.

After the draw, the coach lamented their disallowed goal and his side's wastefulness in front of goal but assured they will be more clinical and ruthless in the return leg in Benin.

"It wasn't that bad an outing for us but again we must keep working on taking our chances early in the game," Danjuma told Goal.

"For them to have defeated Senegal in the first round, you know they must put up a resistance even though a second goal in our favor was cancelled.

"Whatever game plan we had before this match, having played them has giving us clearer view of what is needed to ensure our moving towards achieving of goal of qualifying for France 2018.

"We were not frustrated at all and I’m not disappointed with my girls’ performance in any way. I know they can do excellently well come the fortnight.

"The Moroccans did nothing special we just need to perfect taking our chances and we shall be working on making every goal bound move count in Benin," he concluded.

Ahead of the return leg, Danjuma will be hoping for a goal fest over the north Africans to progress to the third qualifying round at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

The winner in Benin will advance to face either South Africa and Burundi with the east Africans holding a 2-0 first leg win in Bujumbura in January next year.